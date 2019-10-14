Rotary Plans Italian Dinner

FULTON – The 14th annual Fulton Sunrise Rotary Italian Dinner will be held starting at noon October 20 at the Fulton Polish Home, West First Street.

Dinners will include pasta, salad, a roll and dessert.

Children younger than five eat free.

Presale dinners must be picked up by 1 p.m.

The dinner continues until the food is gone.

All proceeds will go toward community projects supported by Fulton Sunrise Rotary.

Sunrise Rotary members promoting the event are, in front from left, Peggy Donnelly, Carol Vescio, President Abby Wiertzema, LaVerne DeLand and Linda Rossiter.

In back are Doug Stevens, Jason Santiago, Jennifer Brown, Patrick Waite, Silvia Langdon, Linda Eagan, Donna Kestner, Betty Maute and Dan Farfaglia.

