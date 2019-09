FULTON – At a recent Fulton Sunrise Rotary meeting, Emeraldlee Tanner was presented with a scholarship to help further her education.

Emeraldlee, a recent GR Bodley High School graduate, has her Certified Nursing Assistant from BOCES and intends on pursuing a Registered Nursing Degree at Cayuga Community College.

The Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets every Friday at 7 a.m. at Mimi’s.

