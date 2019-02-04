Rotary Seeks Applicants for Talent Show

OSWEGO – The Oswego Rotary Club is planning a talent show to showcase local youth talent in the Oswego’s Got Talent event on May 9.

Students in grades K-12 have an opportunity to showcase their talents on the big stage and win prizes from a purse valued at $4,000 thanks to several local sponsors.

The competition is modeled after the television show America’s Got Talent and is the idea of committee chair Sue Witmer.

Every other week, at Oswego Rotary meetings, top 25 seniors are recognized for their achievements.

Witmer said she’s been in awe listening to the lengthy extracurricular accomplishments of each student for several years and thought what better way to celebrate these accomplishments than with a talent show.

Applications are still being accepted for the show and committee members urge students to get in on the action.

Divisions are set up for Kindergarten through fourth grade, fifth through eighth and ninth through 12th grade.

Do you sing, dance, play an instrument?

Are you part of an act? Are you a magician?

Complete your application now!

Applications are available at: http://rotaryclub.today/oswego/content/Oswego_s_Got_Talent_Application.1532697138.pdf or see the club’s Facebook page at Oswego Rotary Club #4855 or email [email protected]

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...