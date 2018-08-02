Go to ...
August 2, 2018

Rotary Supports Force Elite Baseball

Written by Contributor, Aug 2, 2018, 0 Comments

FULTON – At a recent Fulton Sunrise Rotary meeting, President Dan Farfaglia presented a donation on behalf of the Fulton Sunrise Rotary, to Randy Cotton, from the Fulton Force Elite Baseball Team.

Dan Farfaglia, left, with Randy Cotton, center, and Rotarian Jason Santiago.

The donation will help support Cotton’s efforts.

The team is made up of all local boys, selected to represent the
Force in Elite Travel Baseball Events throughout NY and across the country.

The Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets every Friday at 7 a.m. at Mimi’s.

