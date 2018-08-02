Rotary Supports Force Elite Baseball

FULTON – At a recent Fulton Sunrise Rotary meeting, President Dan Farfaglia presented a donation on behalf of the Fulton Sunrise Rotary, to Randy Cotton, from the Fulton Force Elite Baseball Team.

The donation will help support Cotton’s efforts.

The team is made up of all local boys, selected to represent the

Force in Elite Travel Baseball Events throughout NY and across the country.

The Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets every Friday at 7 a.m. at Mimi’s.

