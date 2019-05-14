OSWEGO, NY – Roxann Vincent, 53, of Oswego, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday May 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a long illness.

Roxann was born on May 1, 1966, in Syracuse, NY, a child to the late Harold and Judy (McGuiness) Rood.

She was a graduate of Cayuga Community College.

She enjoyed gardening, crafting and was a faithful Christian.

Roxann will be forever missed by her husband, Douglas Vincent; daughter, Judy Rood; granddaughter Kylie Rood; and siblings, JoAnn Peralta, LouAnn Chapman and Clinton Rood.

There will be no calling hours or service.

James A. Menter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

