OSWEGO, NY – Roxann Vincent, 53, of Oswego, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday May 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a long illness.
Roxann was born on May 1, 1966, in Syracuse, NY, a child to the late Harold and Judy (McGuiness) Rood.
She was a graduate of Cayuga Community College.
She enjoyed gardening, crafting and was a faithful Christian.
Roxann will be forever missed by her husband, Douglas Vincent; daughter, Judy Rood; granddaughter Kylie Rood; and siblings, JoAnn Peralta, LouAnn Chapman and Clinton Rood.
There will be no calling hours or service.
James A. Menter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
