RSVP In Cooperation with AARP Offers Free Income Tax Preparation

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Retired & Senior Volunteer Program, a division of SUNY Oswego’s Office of Business and Community Relations, will staff tax sites in the cities of Oswego and Fulton and by appointment in the village of Phoenix.

Sponsored by AARP, the Tax Aide Program provides counseling, preparation and e-filing of taxes for residents of Oswego County regardless of age or income, with special emphasis given to those ages 60 and older.

In coordination with the IRS, volunteer tax aides receive annual mandatory training and are required to be recertified each tax season.

The trainings cover current federal and state tax laws, specific to personal tax returns and those provisions of the tax code that affect older people.

From Feb. 4 through April 15, the following sites will be open to serve county residents.

Rarely will sites close due to bad weather.

To avoid a long wait at the walk-in sites, consider delaying your visit to those sites until mid-February.

RSVP Tax Aide Sites

* Fulton: Municipal Building, 141 S. First St. – walk-in site; Wednesdays 9 a.m. – noon and 6-8 p.m. Feb. 6 – April 10.

* Oswego: McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St. – walk-in site; Tuesdays 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Feb. 5 – April 9.

* Phoenix: Public Library, 34 Elm St. – Monday and Thursdays, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., by appointment only. Call to schedule: (Fred) 315-695-2553, (Bill) 315-458-1465 or (Betty) 315-934-4333. Feb. 4 – April 15.

Taxpayers should bring photo identification, along with last year’s completed tax forms, W-2s, 1099s, unemployment compensation statements, all forms indicating federal income tax paid, dependent care provider information — including name, employer, provider identification or Social Security number — all receipts or canceled checks for itemized deductions, cancelled check or bank account information for direct deposit, and Social Security or individual identification card(s) for taxpayer, spouse and dependents.

RSVP of Oswego County is part of a nationwide network of Senior Corps programs, sponsored by the Corporation for National & Community Service (CNCS) and locally by SUNY Oswego, the United Way and New York State Office for the Aging.

For more information on programming and/or to receive the RSVP Mature Living newsletter, call the office at 315-312-2317 or email: [email protected]

