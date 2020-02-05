RSVP of Oswego County Welcomes SUNY Oswego’s Rice Creek as New Volunteer Station

OSWEGO TOWN – The Oswego County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), a division of SUNY Oswego’s Office of Business and Community Relations, welcomes SUNY Oswego’s Rice Creek Field Station as a new volunteer station. RSVP volunteer recruitment for the station is now underway.

Current RSVP volunteers or individuals, aged 55 and older, who are interested in becoming a volunteer at the station should contact RSVP of Oswego County at 315-312-2317.

Volunteer job positions for Rice Creek include:

– Canal Forest Restoration Project Volunteer

– Front Desk Volunteer

– Gardening Volunteer

– Outreach Assistant Volunteer

SUNY Oswego Rice Creek Assistant Director Dr. Kristen Haynes said, “Rice Creek Field Station is thrilled to be joining the RSVP program as a volunteer station. We have a small staff and rely on volunteers to help us meet our mission and serve the community. Currently, we work with volunteers from SUNY Oswego service learning (GST) courses, the Oswego County Youth Works Conservation Corps, Rice Creek Associates, and local scout troops. RSVP volunteers will be a welcome addition to our team and we look forward to working with them.”

Rice Creek is located at 193 Thompson Road in Oswego Town, about one mile south of SUNY Oswego.

The grounds contain the Field Station building, an herb garden, as well as 300 acres of fields, forests, ponds and streams.

The facility is open year round and the four walking trails located on the grounds are open to the public.

Rice Creek’s mission is to be a living laboratory to advance knowledge for ecological research and provide education for both the community and SUNY Oswego students.

Additionally, Rice Creek works with schools, homeschool families, scouts, and other organizations to offer custom educational and service-related programs.

For more information about becoming a volunteer, please contact Oswego County RSVP at [email protected] or call 315-312-2317.

For more information about Rice Creek, please contact the Field Station at 315-312-6677 or [email protected]

RSVP of Oswego County is federally sponsored by the Corporation for National & Community Service and locally sponsored by the NYS Office for the Aging, SUNY Oswego and the United Way of Greater Oswego County

