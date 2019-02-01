RSVP To Use Recent Award To Boost Osteo Bone Builders Program

OSWEGO — A recent regional award from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield will benefit hundreds of people who attend Osteo Bone Builders classes offered by the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Oswego County, a division of SUNY Oswego’s Office of Business and Community Relations.

RSVP was one of seven winners among 30 community nonprofits applying for the 2019 Community Health Award, which carried an allocation of up to $4,000 per award to help fund health and wellness programs in the company’s five-county Central New York region.

“On behalf of RSVP, we are grateful to be chosen for a Community Health Award from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield,” said Samantha Cleveland, project director of RSVP of Oswego County. “This is a great honor. The award is being used to update program materials and instructor training for Osteo Bone Builders. We hope this will also bring more attention about osteoporosis, and ways to reverse the effects through education and participation.”

RSVP offers Osteo Bone Builders classes two to three times a week, at several sites in Oswego County.

The educational exercise program helps participants rebuild bone density and improve balance through weight training and exercise.

Community Health Awards support programs that have clear goals to improve the health or health care of a specific population, according to Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

The awards focus on improving the health status of the community, reducing the incidence of specific diseases, promoting health education and enhancing overall wellness.

Winning organizations are selected based on the proposed program’s scope of need, goals and the number of people expected to benefit from it.

RSVP of Oswego County is part of a nationwide network of Senior Corps programs, sponsored by the Corporation for National and Community Service and locally by SUNY Oswego, the United Way and New York State Office for the Aging.

To learn more about Osteo Bone Builders, other RSVP programs, the agency’s Mature Living newsletter and the many opportunities available to volunteers, visit oswego.edu/rsvp or call 315-312-2317.

