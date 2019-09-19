Rummage and Bake Sale Set

MINETTO – The Fall Rummage and Bake Sale at the Minetto United Methodist Church will be Thursday, October 3, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Friday, October 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday, October 5, 9 a.m. to noon.

Saturday will be Bag Day – all you can put in a paper grocery bag for one low price.

There will be a luncheon on Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring our popular homemade soups and a variety of made-to-order sandwiches.

There will also be a bake sale on Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.

The church is offering for sale its Minetto Village Christmas Ornament Series to raise funds for several building maintenance projects.

The available ornaments are: 2013 Minetto United Methodist Church, 2014 Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2015 Minetto Bridge over the Oswego River, 2016 Minetto Town Hall, 2017 Minetto Riverside Park, 2018 Minetto Post Office, and 2019 Pastor Chuck Forbes memorial and chancel.

The 2013 ornament showing the Minetto UMC church is offered at a 25% discount while they last.

Ornaments may be purchased during office hours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, or on Sunday mornings, or call 315-343-9692 for other arrangements.

A collection shed is available in the parking lot at the back of the church for usable clothing items that can be recycled.

Acceptable items include: all clothing, shoes, sneakers, purses, blankets, sheets, pillowcases, drapes, and stuffed toys.

Please do not deposit other items because they are a disposal expense to the church.

The building is fully accessible and is located at the corner of State Route 48 and County Route 8, one block south of the Stewarts Shop, midway between Oswego and Fulton, in the village of Minetto.

Its physical address for GPS purposes is 2433 County Route 8, Oswego, NY 13126. The mailing address is PO Box 217, Minetto, NY 13115.

Information about the church may be found online at MinettoUMC.org.

