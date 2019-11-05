Rural Health Network of Oswego County, VOW Foundation Donate to Oswego County Anti-Drug Youth Coalition

OSWEGO – Local community partners have donated funds to the Oswego County Youth Creating Change Coalition.

The Youth Creating Change Coalition or “YC3” is a youth-led coalition that works to reduce adolescent substance abuse and increase overall community wellness.

Members are youth ages 13-18 and can attend any Oswego County school district. YC3 is a division of the Oswego County Prevention Coalition.

“The projects YC3 youth work hard to complete in their community is essential in reducing adolescent substance abuse. Prevention messaging connects to youth differently when the messages are coming from their peers rather than adults,” said Tyler Ahart, project coordinator for the Prevention Coalition. “These projects parallel the work myself and our adult Coalition members carry out in the community. The projects are still focused on health and wellness, just within a different generation.”

The V.O.W. (Victor Orlando Woolson) Foundation and the rural Health Network of Oswego County support the work of our youth coalition members and have provided a donation to the YC3 program.

“The VOW Foundation continues to support community programs for youth. Collaboration and partnerships among community organizations is very important. Prevention education is a vital step in helping to keep youth drug-free,” said Teresa Woolson, president of the V.O.W. Foundation.

YC3 members meet monthly to discuss projects and then implement them within their own school districts across Oswego County.

“It is encouraging to have the community involved and supporting these students. Community support invigorates the youth members and you can see how their excitement and passion develops. Their motivation to promote drug-free lifestyle to their peers increases tenfold when they know that their efforts are seen, heard and have the backing of their communities,” said Dari Summer, Youth Coalition leader.

The meetings are mostly with the next scheduled meeting on November 11 beginning at 5 p.m.,

located at 38 Erie St. in Oswego.

Snacks are provided.

For any youth interested in becoming a member of the Youth Creating Change Coalition, please contact 315-342-4489 for more information.

