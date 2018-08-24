Rural Heath Network Aids Stuff-A-Bus Campaign

FULTON, NY – The Rural Health Network of Oswego County, a consortium of health care providers and human service providers in Oswego County, recently provided United Way of Greater Oswego County with a donation of $2,500 in support of United Way’s Stuff-A-Bus program.

“The Stuff-A-Bus campaign’s efforts to reduce disparities for Oswego County residents is directly in line with the mission of the Rural Health Network, which is to facilitate partnerships and planning that contribute to a healthy and thriving Oswego County,” said RHN Coordinator Leanna Cleveland.

“The Stuff-A-Bus campaign provides relief to families who may struggle to afford school supplies. It builds a sense of community and demonstrates how we can lift each other up and help one another in Oswego County. By providing families with these supplies the RHN hopes to allow families the opportunity to focus on health and wellness rather than become consumed with the worry of how to afford school supplies. We are dedicated to closely examining social determinants of health and finding ways to address them to contribute to a healthy and thriving community,” she added.

United Way Executive Director Patrick Dewine said he is grateful for the donation which will aid the Stuff-A-Bus campaign in filling the need for more expensive items.

“Our community does a tremendous job in donating so many school supplies but there is always a gap for items such as calculators and backpacks. After sharing that with Leanna the RHN decided to assist us in that area,” he said.

“Students know when they have different items than their classmates,” said Cleveland. “In considering the mental and emotional health of students it was important to the Rural Health Network to provide all students with the same opportunities across the board. We can provide students with pens, pencils, highlighters, etc., but if they don’t have a backpack to carry them in students are still ‘othered’ in a way that can affect students tremendously. The work that United Way does for Oswego County is imperative to the health and wellbeing of our community. United Way touches so many lives both directly and indirectly through their initiatives. They are a great community partner of Oswego County Opportunities and The Rural Health Network.”

Operating under the auspices of OCO the members of the Rural Health Network work together to take a collaborative approach to addressing major health issues in Oswego County.

For more information on the Rural Health Network of Oswego visit the Rural Health Network pages on the OCO website at www.oco.org.

