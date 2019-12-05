FULTON, NY – Russell G. Bardin, Sr., 68, of Fulton, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Oswego Hospital.

He was born in 1951, in Fulton, a son to the late Eugene Bardin and Marylou Wayman.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Mary Allen; brother, Michael Bardin; and sister, Judy Till.

He is survived by his two sons, Russell Bardin Jr. and Michael Bardin; eight grandchildren, Jared, Marissa, Dakota, JJ, Santania, Savannah, Brianna and Dixie; one great-grandson, Jeremiah; four siblings, Robin Bardin, Roxanne Waldron, KellyJo Carlton and Pete Allen; two step-sisters, Bonnie and Carol; as well as several nieces

and nephews.

Calling hours will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, December 9, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...