OSWEGO, NY – Russell James Engler, 60, of Oswego, died Friday January 17, 2020, at Upstate Hospital, Syracuse, after a short illness.

Born in Corning, NY, he was the son of the late Elwood and Shirley (Oliver) Engler.

He was employed as a pinsetter mechanic for Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego where he worked in that field for more than 40 years.

He enjoyed music and bowling and was a member of the Bowling Hall of Fame of Oswego and Junior Bowling Hall of Fame in Corning.

Surviving are his wife, Kelly (Davis) Engler; a daughter, Darlene Davis (Jason) Rought of Binghamton; three sons, Derek Engler and Michael (Gina) Engler both of Oswego and Bruce Engler of Florida; a brother, Ronald (Jamie) Engler of Texas; a sister, Dianne Engler of Corning; mother-in-law, Louise Davis of Savona; brothers-in-law, Bill Davis and Doug Davis both of Bath, Mark Davis of Savona, and Corey Davis of Johnson City; sister-in-law, Deb Cleveland of Savona; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by a grandson and a great-grandson.

A celebration of life will be held at Lighthouse Lanes on Friday, January 31 from 4-6 p.m.

Flowers can be sent to Lighthouse Lanes, 295 E. Albany St., Oswego.

Donations can be made to Kelly at 209 Harry L. Drive, Johnson City, NY 13790.

Arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.

