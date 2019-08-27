FULTON, NY – Russell Pringle, 69, of Hastings, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Oswego Hospital.

He was born in Fulton and worked as a machine operator for New Venture Gear and was a member of the Grace Church in Mexico, the Parish American Legion and the National Guard.

Russell was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing and trapping.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lu Ann Pringle of Hastings; parents, Violet and Leonard Pringle of Fulton; siblings, Myron Pringle and Melinda Canale; children, Bryan Pringle of Syracuse, Jean Pringle of Vermont and Stacy Pringle of Oswego; step-children, Joann, Tim, Rick and Rodger; grandchildren, Tyler, Drew and Brooke Eddy of Vermont and Sierra and ShayLynn Spohn of Mexico; and many other grandchildren out of state, family and friends.

We love you and will miss you very much.

Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 30, at the All Saints Episcopal Church, 153 S. First St, Fulton.

Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Seventh Street, Fulton.

