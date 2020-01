FULTON, NY – Ruth E. Engle, 86, of Sterling, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

She was born on March 19, 1933. and was a life resident of Sterling.

As per Ruth’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

A spring burial will be held in Fairdale Rural Cemetery.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements

