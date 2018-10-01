Ruth Geis, 65

FULTON, NY – Ruth Geis, 65, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday September 29, 2018.

She was born to the late Raymond Sr. and Velma Schofield and remained a life resident of Fulton.

Ruth had been employed as a nurse at Harr-Wood Nursing Home in her earlier years, before retiring to be a homemaker for her family.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her brother, Raymond Jr.; and husband, John.

Ruth is survived by her son, Edward; good friend, Debbie Eiss; and several cousins.

Calling hours will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, October 4, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, Ruth wished for donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018 (lls.org) or other cancer organizations.

