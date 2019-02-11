FULTON, NY – Ruth Greenway, 98, of Mexico, died Friday February 8, 2019, at her home peacefully with her family by her side.

Mrs. Greenway was born in Syracuse, the daughter of the late George and Anna (Kenyon) Gill.

She was a sales clerk for many years at Crandall’s Pharmacy, Mexico.

Mrs. Greenway was predeceased by her husband, John Greenway; and her siblings.

She is survived by her children, Hugh (Judy) Greenway of Mexico and Kathryn (Richard) Rose of Mexico; her five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Burial will be private.

The Sugar Funeral Home, 224 W. Second St., Fulton, is in care of the arrangements.

