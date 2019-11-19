FULTON, NY – Ruth May Thompson (nee Lange), 91, of Route 176, Cato, died Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Fingerlakes Center for Living, Auburn.

Ruth graduated from Fulton High School in 1945 and then worked as an operator at the phone company in Lysander for two years.

She was a homemaker for most of her life.

Later, she became a successful Tupperware dealer for 10 years, earning many awards.

Ruth was a member of the Bowen’s Corners United Methodist Church.

Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Howard W. (1996); two sons, Gerald (1998) and Howard T. (2015); and her only sibling, Theodore (1988).

She is survived by her son, John (Kelly) of Buffalo; daughters, Cindy (David) Crockford of Fulton, Mary Ann (Darren Terpening) VanLare of Hannibal, Ruth (Ed) McCarty of Fulton, Helen Fisher of Syracuse, Betty (Nelson) Parsons of Hannibal, and Beverly (David) Hoyt of Georgia; daughters-in-law, Kathy of Phoenix and Brenda of Cato; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and many other family members.

Donations in Ruth’s memory may be mailed to Bowen’s Corners United Methodist Church, 758 State Route 176, Fulton, NY 13069.

Calling hours will be from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, with a service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A spring burial will be in Jacksonville Cemetery.

