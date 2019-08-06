FULTON, NY – Ryan M. Caster, 36, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 4, 2019.

He was born in 1983, in Oswego, a son to Robin and Brenda Whitens Caster.

Ryan was predeceased by his two grandfathers, William Whitens and Ralph Caster.

He is survived by his parents, Robin and Brenda Caster; nine siblings, Erin (Anthony) Ciappa, Tara (Kalin) Dupper, Luke (Mary) Caster, Lewis (Mary) Caster, Faith Caster, Helen (Michael) McMillen, Martha (Jacob) D’Anna, William Caster and Judah Caster; maternal grandmother, Nancy Whitens; paternal grandmother, Jacqueline Caster; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 9. at Fulton Seventh Day Adventist Church, 45 W. Fourth St. S., Fulton.

Burial will be in Cato Union Hill Cemetery, Mechanic Street, Cato.

For those wishing, contributions may be made to your charity of choice in Ryan’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

