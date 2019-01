MANSFIELD, PA — Ryan Morrissette of Pulaski, has been named to the fall 2018 President’s List at Mansfield University.

To be named to the President’s List, a student must attend the university full-time and attain at least a 4.0 QPA for the semester.

Mansfield University is a member of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

For more information, visit mansfield.edu.

