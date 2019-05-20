‘Safe Haven’ Production in Final Weeks of Rehearsals

OSWEGO – The Oswego Players’ production of Michael Nupuf and Laura Lowrie’s original play “Safe Haven” is in its final stages of rehearsals.

This heartfelt fictional story of the Joseph Smart and Isaac Levy families’ journey living on the refugee encampment at Fort Ontario during World War II comes to life June 1 and 2 at the American Foundry in Oswego.

Under the skillful direction of Richard Mosher, we get to glimpse into a moment in time when Oswego sheltered more than 900 men, women and children from the ravages of the Nazi carnage sweeping across Europe.

It was in June of 1944 when FDR finally agreed to create a free port at Fort Ontario for 984 refugees from all over Europe.

He was only able to do this by officially identifying the residents as “guests.”

Because of the rigid immigration laws imposed by the U.S. government and this special designation there were many limitations placed on those residing at the camp.

Before closing in 1946 and after 18 months in the camp, President Truman finally permitted their legal entry into the U.S.

“Safe Haven” is being offered as part of the 75th Commemoration of the Fort Ontario Emergency Refugee Shelter June 1 and 2 at the American Foundry in Oswego.

June 1 reservations can be made for dinner and the play or for the play only.

June 2 brunch and play or play only reservations may be made.

All reservations will include a free admission ticket to the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum on the Fort Ontario Complex, Oswego.

Please log onto oswegoplayers.org or call the box office at 343-5138.

Group reservations will be comfortably accommodated with special seating for dinner or brunch.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...