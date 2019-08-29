Safety Day Event A Success

OSWEGO – On August 3, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office hosted the fifth annual Public Safety Day event at the Oswego County Highway Garage in Scriba.

Through proceeds of an attendee 50/50 raffle as well as the efforts of the Oswego County Deputies who volunteered their time for the Dunk-a-Deputy booth and the first tug-of-war tournament, the event raised $280, which is being donated to the NYS Sheriff’s Association Summer Camp.

The event also resulted with seven car seats being properly installed in vehicles by child passenger safety technicians, 29 Operation Safechild ID cards created, 30 bicycle helmets fitted properly and provided to the public as well as several Project ChildSafe gun locks being dispersed to the public.

Thirteen units of blood were also collected through the collaboration of the American Red Cross and Scriba Fire Department blood drive.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office also won the first-ever tug-of-war tournament against the Oswego County Legislators with the best two out of three.

A very special thank you to all of our volunteers, Deputies, Corrections Officers, buildings and grounds personnel and attendees for making this year another overall great success.

A huge thank you also to our sponsors including, but not limited to, Big Kahuna Party Rentals, Parties & Picnics, Exelon, Fulton Boiler Works, Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, Burritt Motors, Oswego County Traffic Safety Board and many others.

We wouldn’t be able to host such a positive and meaningful event each year without the help of our community and members.

We look forward to seeing you all at the sixth annual event in 2020.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...