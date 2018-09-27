Salvation Army Thanks Golfers

OSWEGO – The officers, advisory board members, and volunteers of the Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offer thanks to everyone that participated in the third annual Red Kettle Golf Tournament held recently at Battle Island golf course.

According to Tom Brown, advisory board and golf committee chairman, “A great day of fun, fellowship, and golf was enjoyed by everyone involved.”

There were 72 players in 18 teams and they raised $5,000.

In addition to the players, thanks also go to Kristen Aluzzi, manager of the golf course and to the businesses, organizations, and individuals that sponsored holes, contributed raffle prizes, and helped in numerous other ways.

The tournament earnings will support the food, clothing, and other services for people in need throughout Oswego County all year long.

The Corps will sponsor two more Guest Chef public fundraising dinners this year; on October 16 by the Press Box and November 13 by Canale’s Restaurant.

Serving for dining room or take-out begins at 4:30 p.m. at 73 W. Second St. in Oswego.

Persons wishing to know more about The Salvation Army or to offer voluntary service are invited to call 315-343-6491 or stop at the office at 73 W. Second St., between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

There will be many opportunities to stand with the kettles during the upcoming Christmas season.

