Salvation Army Week Puts The Shield On Display

SYRACUSE, NY – Almost every person has a Salvation Army story.

Each one is special and unique, whether it be a story of addiction recovery, disaster relief, a thrift store find, or being given a doughnut and a caring smile during times of war.

Others recall ringing the bell or giving to a red kettle, receiving financial help to make ends meet, even finding a faith community that supports them spiritually. Many more remember waking up on Christmas to presents under the tree that they never expected because mom or dad was out of work or attending a free week of camp and creating lasting memories.

This month, The Salvation Army will celebrate, once again, National Salvation Army Week (May 13-19).

On Wednesday, May 15, the historic event will be commemorated by the charity’s donors, volunteers, officers, staff, corporate partners, and supporters as they proudly display the Army’s shield on “Show Your Shield Day.”

Everyone who is associated with The Salvation Army is invited to “Show Your Shield” by wearing the iconic red shield, creating opportunities to share about their connection to The Salvation Army and what being a part of the Army means to them.

Everyone is encouraged to share their Salvation Army story in real life, and on social media (using the hashtag #ShowYourShield).

“‘Show Your Shield’ Day gives a voice to anyone with their own Salvation Army story,” said Major Ivan Rock, Empire State Divisional Commander. “We believe that in one day, these stories will be amplified to reveal the magnitude, the scope and significance, of how The Army transforms lives every day thanks to the generosity of our donors and partners.”

National Salvation Army Week is observed in the second week of May and was first nationally proclaimed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954. In the U.S., The Salvation Army supports 30 million individuals each year thanks to the incredible generosity of many, including the 3.5 million volunteers who give their time and talents to help The Salvation Army ‘Do the Most Good.’

President Eisenhower was noted for declaring, “Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood. In time of war, the men and women of this organization have brought to those serving their country far from home, friendliness and warm concern. In the quieter days of peace, their work has been a constant reminder to us all that each of us is neighbor and kin to all Americans. Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all.”

For more information about how you can become involved with The Salvation Army or National Salvation Army Week, visit empire.salvationarmy.org or call your local Salvation Army center.

Persons wishing to know more about The Salvation Army of Oswego County or to offer voluntary service are invited to call 315-343-6491 or stop at the office at 73 W. Second St., Oswego, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services.

By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country.

In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit.

For more information, visit empire.salvationarmy.org.

