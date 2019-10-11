Sam Vono Runs For Re-Election

FULTON – Do you remember when the Syracuse Times Opinion article titled “Fulton New York, America’s Sad Story,” was released in June 2016? That article said that Fulton was “No Longer a City with a Future.”

Guess what? That is “NOT TRUE TODAY” As councilor of 4th ward and a lifelong home owner in our city, I was totally disturbed by that article.

And in my bid for re-election, I have made it my mission to change those negative mind sets into the positive idea that we are no longer that city. That is my message and promise to all of our residents, friends, relatives, neighboring communities. Tomorrow is brighter!

So, who am I and how long have I been a councilor? I am Samuel A. Vono, born and raised here. I raised my family here, as did my mother and father who found good lives in our community of caring, sharing, responsible and hard-working Fultonians in Upstate New York. This is what I say: put the signs back up “Fulton is a City with a Future.” Always has been and always will be.

My wife and I raised five children here where I graduated G. Ray Bodley High School. I served with honor in the USAF during the Vietnam Era, and obtained my degree in Computer Technology Information at Cayuga Community College.

In addition, I taught computer science at Fulton Jr. High School to both students and teachers, and taught summer school courses at the Sheldon Institute at SUNY Oswego. I coached Fulton Youth Soccer for young children and for championship travel teams as well.

Additionally, I was employed by Miller Brewing for 18 years. Currently, I have been serving Oswego County as their Sr. Help Desk Administrator for approximately 20 years. My knowledge of Wide Area and Local Area Networks is a critical component with keeping approximately 1,000 county employees connected in today’s high-tech world of business and government.

Honestly, “getting into politics” was never my goal. But taking a pro-active role and supporting the re-energizing of our city, our community should be the objective and goals of all of us. That being said, our city has numerous shovel-ready sites in the Rt. 481 corridor that is drawing the attention of any number of businesses and industry that are looking at Fulton – because we are now designated as an Opportunity Zone by New York state – are increasing according to Fulton Regional Center for Growth.

The City of Fulton got a $10 million revitalization grant from the State of New York; we will soon be seeing a brighter look as we progress toward “Fulton, a City with a Future.”

I also recall that individual citizens and property owners have heard my call to action to clean up properties, “zombie” buildings, abandoned by owners have been taken and are in process of re-habbing for use and for resale. My results in recruiting help in cleaning up trash from streets and neighborhoods, people are getting out hammers and paint brushes on their own, taking pride and responsibility in their city. Funding is being allocated for street repairs.

Encouraged by leaders in business, government and education, I am asking for another term as 4th ward councilor, to continue making Fulton a city with a future again.

For those who don’t know me, I feel that it is important for you to have some insight into my background and why I am asking for your support as the incumbent in the upcoming election.

To start, I have been the 4th ward councilor since January 2018 and have been a lifelong resident. My high school years were spent at G.Ray Bodley High School and I have had 5 children go to the same GRB. During those child raising years, I coached my kids and many of your children in the Youth Soccer and Travel leagues in and around our city.

I am a United States Airforce Veteran who served four years during the Vietnam Conflict. During my time in the USAF, I managed to rise to the rank of sergeant and steadily upgraded my position as a Fire Protection Specialist to finally becoming a Crew Chief who supervised a crew of five firefighters.

After my military experience, I was employed in big manufacturing by Miller Brewing for 18 years working in Warehousing and as a Dispatcher. When Miller’s closed, I enrolled as a non-traditional student at Cayuga Community College and obtained a degree in Computer Technology Information. My college education enabled me to obtain a position at the Fulton Jr. High School as a teachers assistant in technology.

The FJHS experience gave me the opportunity to teach both students and teachers with how to use the technology in their studies. Fortunately, that was the entry level job that gave me the opportunity to gain employment for Oswego County’s IT department as a computer specialist and my current management position as a Sr. Help Desk Administrator.

For me, I believe that all of the above has been part of my destiny all along. Regarding my current position, it has given me opportunity and responsibility to supervise various technology operations, support a WAN (Wide Area Network) and a LAN ( Local Area Network ) as well as supervising our technical support staff.

I feel very fortunate to have had all of the above experiences because it has allowed me to apply independent judgement in planning to carry out assignments as needed to help our city of Fulton with its recovery and growth for its future. Here is the thing; in order to be an effective councilor for any municipality, an individual needs to have some decent qualifications to meet the challenges to resolve issues that Fulton faces every day.

As you and I well know, there is a bit of groundwork that a person needs to do before they get on the ballot. It’s easy for someone to say that they have always wanted to get into politics.

However, like a pro-golfer, a person needs the right clubs/tools in the bag to accomplish the objectives and goals that a city like Fulton is demanding. That’s why I believe that my lifetime experiences, along with my career choices qualifies me to continue as the 4th ward councilor.

I think that we need to take a look at the nutshell version of my last year/ 9 months as a councilor for the 4th ward and our City. I’m most proud of the fact that I have been part of the overall process that has brought Fulton back on the track called “Recovery Road.”

The defining moment for me to get involved our city government was merely walking around my neighbor cleaning up the city streets of litter. Once I was elected I realized to turn that to help our city, we needed to turn the negatives into positives.

Here are few examples which make reference to the issues that our mayor, city council, the CDA, DRI Committee, our city clerk, our DPW commissioner, codes department, fire department, and our police department, only to name a few as well as all of our city employees and our volunteers.

That being said, what have I done as a councilor in my first term: I and my fellow councilors have had good success by targeting the following:

With the input from our County DA and police department, we have instilled the message to our community that if you are into crime and dealing drugs, then you’d better move on out of our city because our city residents have had enough. There is a neighborhood watch movement that is onboard to report their findings to the Fulton PD and the County Drug Task Force. Our council, in conjunction with our code enforcement department, has cracked down on the rental properties and absentee landlords who don’t give hoot to who they rent to. To the “slum lords” – this is another heads up, clean up your act. We have had many meetings with our DPW commissioner to get a comprehensive plan to repair our city roads. This project is now underway. The mayor and his council have also addressed our infrastructure issues that need improvement. The last major upgrade to our sewer treatment plant was back in 1984 – 1985. Fulton has taken financial steps to upgrade that system in order make the city more attractive to any business or entrepreneurs to set up shop here.

In meetings with our DPW commissioner, a comprehensive plan to repair our roads is underway as we speak.

The DRI is probably the most important thing that all of the players mentioned above have been involved in this process to obtain $10 million from the state to help Fulton reach its goals and objectives.

I’m not sure who coined the phrase “It takes a village to raise a child.” That phrase for us is “It takes a whole community to raise a city.” Everybody should be doing their best for the benefit of all.

I have plenty of ideas for my next term.

Let’s start with continuing to push our housing rehab program. Fulton has recently repossessed seven “zombie” properties via tax foreclosures. Those properties were rehabbed, offered up for sale via a realtor and put back on the tax rolls. Other properties were offered up for sale to the public in an “as is” condition and sold to reputable contractors. As of this writing, your local city government is generating revenue for other projects in the city. Fortunately, for Fulton, we were labeled as an “Opportunity Zone” by New York state. Our city was one of four named in Oswego County. The idea of the program is that it will incentivize investment in communities that have had trouble attracting investment, thereby spurring economic growth.

Like any city or town in the United States, Fulton has its share of big issues.

Let’s face the facts; our city is not the only city that is having issues with the a drug crisis. However, I was instrumental with asking our county DA’s office to meet with the council for help and direction with this problem. And now the message is out there. We have had enough of this problem and our Fulton PD and the DTF (Drug Task Force) have been ramping up to stop the drug crisis. Although not an issue, the idea of a “Neighborhood Watch Program” has caught on to the point where residents are now beginning to take an active role in what is going on in their neighborhoods. I am asking residents to get on board with this idea. However, we need to remember that we are not law enforcement, but we can report criminal activities to the Fulton PD. Our council has taken the opportunity to work with the SPCA in order to combat the increasing number of feral cats that are roaming the neighborhoods.

My vision for Fulton is to make our Small Town, America, a safe, friendly and prosperous city that is providing adequate services to its residents and businesses in a way that encourages our young people to stay in their hometown.

For all of us who live here, I want there to be good paying jobs that will ensure that there is money for the mortgage/rent, groceries and adequate transportation for our residents. And in a perfect world, I’d like to see mowed and trimmed lawns, snow plowed roads, properties up-kept and families safe. In a nutshell, people need, demand and expect that their government will use their tax dollars responsibly.

For my first term, my motto was “Focused on the Future of Fulton.” In fact, it’s my contention that Fulton always had a future and it was a big mistake taking the sign down years ago.

Dating back to the first day that I was sworn in as a city official, I started talking about Fulton’s come back from the fires of economic depression and rising out of the ashes as we rebuild our city. That being said, my promise to you is that I will do my very best to be the voice for my constituents.

I believe that the 4th ward councilor’s position is part of my destiny. In my mind, my chosen career path in the IT world as a Sr. Help Desk Administrator, after Miller Brewing closed its doors, has provided me with the qualifications to continue to assist with Fulton’s recovery and growth.

Let’s take a moment to look at our history. Fulton, New York, is the city that made the headlines in the 1930s as the “City the Great Depression Missed.” While cities like ours were facing the struggles of Depression, our industrial base at the time kept the city afloat. And here we are fighting our way back from our own economic depression.

This why it is my recommendation that all of our residents begin, if you haven’t already done so, to do your part as the city “rises out of the ashes” to a better quality of life for all. Paint your houses, spruce up your landscape, be a good neighbor, and support your local economy. Please feel free to contact me with your concerns and ideas.

