FULTON, NY – Samuel Distin, 84. of Volney, passed away on Tuesday September 3, 2019, at University Hospital, Syracuse, due to the injuries suffered from a fire in the family home a month ago.

He was born in Fulton, to the late Delos and Serena (Sherman) Distin.

Mr. Distin was resident for all of his life.

He was a United States veteran having served in the Army during the Korean War.

Mr. Distin was past employed with Nestles, Fulton, for 16 years and retired in 1993 from Alcan, Scriba.

He was a devoted Christian and a member of the Landmark Church, Florida, and Fellowship Baptist Church, Parish.

Mr. Distin enjoyed traveling to Florida and was an avid Yankee fan.

He was a family man who was most happy when he was spending time with his family.

He was predeceased by his siblings, Joyce Wright and Don Distin.

Mr. Distin is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Marlene Distin of Volney; their four children, Steven (Paula) Distin of Volney, Brad (Laurie) Distin of North Carolina, Barry (Tymberly) Distin of Ohio, Serena (Andy) Shepard of Volney; his brother, Milton Distin of Florida; 12 grandchildren: Craig Distin Gregory Distin, Ashlee Hannon, Brad Distin Jr., Rachel Distin, Bryan Distin, Matthew Disitin, Joshua Distin, Amanda Distin, Nicole Shepard, Justin Shepard, Jared Shepard; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m.at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, with Pastor Joe Mann officiating.

Burial will be held in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Volney.

