PHOENIX, NY – Sandra Jean (Stoutenger) Carver, 71, of town of Granby (Fulton), passed away on Saturday Feb. 2, 2019.

She was born March 12, 1947.

She was predeceased by her parents, Margaret (Pierce) and Richard Stoutenger; and a few siblings.

She is survived by many siiblings.

Sandy’s wishes were no services.

Allanson-Glanville Tappan Funeral Home.

