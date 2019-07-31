Sandra L. Umstead, 61

PHOENIX, NY – Sandra Lynn Umstead, 61, of Phoenix, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday July 27, 2019.

She enjoyed her career as a supervisor for ICM Controls and was known for her dedication and hard work.

Sandra loved her grandchildren who affectionately called her “Kitty Grandma” due to her love of cats.

She enjoyed visiting casinos and could be found watching Nascar every Sunday.

She is survived by her daughter, Casey (Chris) Ouzts; her sisters, Nancy (Ronald) Hardter and Linda (Thomas) Bowersox; her grandchildren, Jordan, Jayden and Bryce; several nieces and nephews; and her cats, Mitty and Baby.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, from 4 – 7 p.m., at the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix.

Burial services will be held Saturday, 9 a.m. at the Phoenix Rural Cemetery.

