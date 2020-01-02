FULTON, NY – Sandra Rainville, 67, of Fulton, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at home.

She was born in Fulton, a daughter to the late Gordon and Bertha Cole Avery and remained a life resident.

Sandra worked in housekeeping at the assisted living facility, Park Rose Estates in Liverpool.

She was known for her love of animals, especially her huskies and hosting big dinners for her family.

Sandra was predeceased by her husband, Gary Rainville; brother, Gordon Avery Jr. and her daughter, Sheila Sedner.

Surviving are her children, Shannon (Christopher) Van Norman and Michelle (James Sivalia) Rainville, Lorie Holcomb, Rhonda Crymer, Gary Rainville Jr. and Kelly Rainville; two sisters, Jody Johnson and Barbara Graham; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A calling hour will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, January 10 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, with a service to immediately follow.

Burial will be in Mount Adnah Cemetery.

