Sandra Scott Travels: Be Safe And Enjoy A Visit To Honduras

Honduras is often listed as one of the world’s most dangerous countries – statistically.

Mark Twain, among others, said, “There are three kinds of untruths: lies, damned lies, and statistics.”

Plus, the US State Department recommendation for Honduras is “Reconsider Travel.”

There have been serious complains about the US travel warnings as they were considered too politically based.

If you watch the news you know that there appears to be more violence in London and Paris than in Honduras and yet the State Department warning for those destination is to use caution.

Use caution is a good idea no matter where you are.

In Honduras most of the violence is drug related (not too different than places near us).

Also the US State Department warnings are seldom tourism based but deal with politicians and workers for international firms.

For tourists to Honduras there are a few rules that apply to all foreign countries:

don’t drive at night, stay away from known drug areas, don’t flash hundred dollar bills around in a country where a hundred dollars is a week’s pay – or nearly so.

John and I recently drove from San Pedro Sula to Trujillo.

We didn’t go into San Pedro Sula which can be a trouble spot but stayed one night at the Metrotel near the airport.

It used to be a Microtel and still looks the same but has a great pool and beautiful tropical garden.

San Pedro is not a major tourist destination.

We spent a couple nights in La Ceiba at the La Quinta which is a great hotel with a nice pool, great white-table-cloth restaurant, near the main highway, mall, and fast food restaurants.

In Honduras there are frequent road checks.

Usually they just wave us on.

They seem to be more interested in trucks with cargo.

This time we were waved to stop once.

John rolled down the window and the officer shook John’s hand and said, “Have a good trip.”

People who are not used to third world countries may be a bit put off with all the security people with guns (but I think Americans are becoming more used to it here, too).

In Honduras everyone hires security people so there are people with guns in the airport, fast food restaurants, hotels, stores, etc.

It is the system… provides employment.

The people in Hondurans are friendly and helpful.

We had a problem with our Budget rental due to John’s age and the Budget lady went out of her way to find a local agency to rent us a car for the same price.

There is a $1,200 deposit regardless of what rental agency one uses.

Later we had an issue at a bank and again the ladies went out of their way to help us; thanks goodness for Google Translate!

The most popular place to visit in Honduras is Roatan which has been a desirable dive location for decades.

Some airlines fly directly to Roatan from the states.

There are a variety of accommodations and things to do.

One of the favorite activities is swimming with the dolphins.

Interestingly, the dolphins often leave and head out to the sea but always return – it is their home.

There are nature tours, zip lines, and a myriad water activities.

The most important site in Honduras is Copan, the “Athens of the Mayan World” which is best known for its hieroglyphic staircase.

Fear not, be smart, and go!

I have a former student who takes a group of students each year to build homes.

Sandra and her husband, John, have been exploring the world for decades, always on the lookout for something new and unique to experience. We have sailed down the Nile for a week on a felucca, stayed with the Pesch Indians in La Mosquitia, visited schools in a variety of countries, and — to add balance to our life — stayed at some of the most luxurious hotels in the world. Let the fun continue!

