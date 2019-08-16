Sandra Scott Travels: Enjoy Some Traditional Goat Curry

Last week I asked: What is favorite dish in Jamaica?

Goat Curry.

In March I needed to get away from the cold and snow of so I flew to Jamaica using my frequent flyer miles and stayed at Samsara Cliff Hotel in Negril.

The hotel is a couple hours from Montego Bay airport, but the hotel provided transportation for $87.

The hotel is located on the cliffs with steps down to the water.

Guests enjoyed jumping in the water from the top of the cliffs and said the snorkeling of the bottom steps to the water was great.

Their sister hotel, Legends, is located on a beach not far away with free transportation between the two.

I was glad I opted for Samsara Cliff Hotel because it was much quieter, bigger, and I was able to have relaxing massages at their oceanfront, alfresco spa solana.

The hotel is wide with several options for accommodations.

I chose one facing the water with a great sunset view.

There were plenty of places to lounge about: around the pool, near the spa, along the cliffs and it was never too crowded.

On the drive from the Montego Bay Airport I noticed many free range goats.

Wondering how goats got to Jamaica I searched the internet.

It seems that they were introduced by the Spanish and Portuguese in the 16th century and through interbreeding and natural selection created goats that have adapted to the Jamaican climate.

The hotel had a restaurant and bar with a water view but they didn’t serve any goat recipes.

However, the hotel had a second restaurant across the road from the reception area called “Ciao Jamaica.”

They served Goat Curry which made me wonder how curry, which I associate with India and the East, made its way to Jamaica.

The English took over Jamaican from the Spanish and curry arrived along with people from the East India Trading Company many of whom had spent time in India.

It has become a traditional Jamaican dish.

Ciao Jamaica’s Chef Dwayne agreed to let me watch him prepare my Jamaican Goat Curry ($20).

Jamaican Goat Curry

3 tbsp Jamaican-style curry powder

½ onion diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp ginger, minced

½ Scotch bonnet pepper, diced

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 tsp kosher salt

2 tbsp vegetable oil

2 lbs goat meat, cubed

½ cup sliced carrots

1/2 onion sliced

½ green pepper Julianne

1/4 tsp dried thyme or sprig of fresh thyme

2 cups water

1 cup potatoes, peeled and diced

Mix two teaspoons curry powder, diced onion, garlic, ginger, scotch bonnet pepper, black pepper, and salt.

Rub mixture into the meat.

Refrigerate for two hours.

Heat vegetable oil in a heavy bottom skillet over medium heat.

Add the remaining one tablespoon curry powder, sliced onion, green pepper and thyme.

Sear for one minute.

Add the marinated meat and carrots.

Sear.

Add water.

Cover and allow to simmer for about 1 hour 20 minutes or until the meat is tender.

Add the potatoes cook for five minutes or until tender.

The chef’s helper fancied up the plate for serving.

It was delicious.

I had only had goat a few time previously.

Goat meat is healthy with less saturated fat than chicken and beef and certainly better than feedlot animals.

Goats are free range and will eat just about anything.

Goat meat is lower in calories, fat and cholesterol while being high in protein and iron.

I guess any meat could be substituted for goat in this recipe, but Scriba Meat Market sells goat.

Sandra and her husband, John, have been exploring the world for decades, always on the lookout for something new and unique to experience. We have sailed down the Nile for a week on a felucca, stayed with the Pesch Indians in La Mosquitia, visited schools in a variety of countries, and — to add balance to our life — stayed at some of the most luxurious hotels in the world. Let the fun continue!

