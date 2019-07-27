Sandra Scott Travels: Make This Summer a Thrilling One

It’s summer.

It’s hot.

Test your thrill factor.

Get the adrenaline pumping and let the fun begin.

Take a child or a grandchild, or release the child within and head to one of New York State’s many amusement parks for thrills, chills and spills.

Looking for thrills and chills.

There is a perfect place nearby for every level of thrill seeker including roller coasters, extreme water slides, white water rafting, and sky diving.

Pick your summer thrills.

Seabreeze Amusement Park in Rochester, which opened in 1879, is the fourth oldest amusement park in the country.

Those first visitors, even in their wildest imagination, could never envision Seabreeze’s The Helix.

Take a friend, or go alone – if you dare!

From the top of the 45-foot high slide, alone or tandem, whoosh through the pipe on an inner tube to the giant fiberglass bowl and into the vortex.

Then hop over to the Rabbit built in 1920 making it the third oldest operating coaster in the country.

The wooden coaster has more than 2,000 feet of track with a 75-foot drop, plus exciting curves and dips before ending in a dark tunnel. The faint-of-heart will love the Lazy River as they relax on an inner tube and float over water bubblers and drift by cascading falls.

Darien Lake offers a one-stop destination for the family including the Big Kahuna, a 700-foot-long extreme four-person rafting adventure.

Keep the scream factor going as you speed 70 mph on the Superman Ride of Steel, one of the tallest coasters in the Northeast.

Check out their Performing Arts Center, hotel and campground.

Visit Six Flags’ The Great Escape & Splashwater Kingdom near Lake George.

For big thrills ride the Cannon Blaster, the Boomerang, and Comet roller coasters.

New this year is the New Revolution Virtual Reality Coast, the Northeast’s first inverting Virtual Realty Roller Coaster.

Bad weather can’t spoil the fun, the Great Escape Lodge, reflecting the Adirondack Great Camp style, was the first hotel in New York State with an indoor water park.

Chill out on one of many water rides – there are more than 30 – at New York’s largest water theme park, Water Safari Enchanted Forest, on Route 28 in Old Forge.

Tube through the jungle on the Amazon, scream down all 500 feet of the double tube slide, or be a shadow of yourself as you slide through the enclosed Shadow.

Spin dry on the Tilt-O-Whirl before taking a train ride through Story Book Lane.

Hear the thunder!

Feel the rush!

Try extreme body sliding at Thunder Island, a small family-owned park in Fulton.

The newest slides to the park are two enclosed body flumes.

Adventure Blackwater Sliding is what Pro-slide Technology calls the most popular body flumes to date.

One is 32′ of drop in total darkness combined with speed, rapid twists and turns; or the longest 380′ long starting from high on top of the tallest tower and drops an amazing 60′ in a long and enjoyable slide with the safe feeling of being up high and enclosed, but seeing as you go through the translucent gel coated fiberglass.

If you are looking for more extreme water thrills check out whitewater rafting.

There are many places to paddle into adventure.

This Salmon River flows through the village of Pulaski with rapids like “Firemen’s Field,” “Washing Machine,” “Titanic” and “The Black Hole.”

Several years ago I took my grandson rafting on the upper Hudson River.

It was supposed to be a Class 3 which is moderate but heavy rainfall made it Class 4+ which was a little more thrilling than I had in mind, but it was exhilarating and really appreciated the calm areas between the rapids.

The Hudson River is a 17 mile wilderness rafting trip beginning on the Indian River and continuing through the Hudson River Gorge, with great whitewater and spectacular Adirondack scenery.

It is the longest stretch of whitewater in New York, considered the “Grand Daddy” of NY whitewater rivers.

Looking for thrills in the air?

Check out Skydive Central New York in Weedsport for unforgettable views of Lake Ontario and the Finger Lakes.

They offer Tandem Skydiving, which is the easiest, safest and by far the most popular way to make your first skydive.

Securely attached to a highly qualified and licensed tandem instructors via a dual harness system, you won’t have to worry about whether or not you will be able to jump… they will take care of that for you.

They have a training class on exiting the aircraft, free-fall body position, and how to steer the parachute.

You and your tandem instructor will exit the plane at 10,000 feet then accelerate to more than 120 mph.

After the parachute opens the instructor will be on hand to offer guidance as you fly the parachute together.

That’s the way George Bush Sr. celebrated his 90th.

I won’t even consider it until I am 90.

There is also parasailing in the Lake George area.

Check out rock climbing and repelling; there are places that offer lessons before heading to the out-of-doors.

Ride the wave at Roseland Waterpark on Canandaigua Lake.

The park’s Giant Wavepool has a beach entrance, five-foot waves, six wave patterns, and lifeguards.

It is the largest water park in the Finger Lakes Region with 56 acres of water fun, plus heated water and nine unique attractions for the entire family.

Make this summer a thrilling one.

Pick a park! Pick any park!

Visit one of New York State’s amusement parks – or, even better, visit all of them!

Sandra and her husband, John, have been exploring the world for decades, always on the lookout for something new and unique to experience. We have sailed down the Nile for a week on a felucca, stayed with the Pesch Indians in La Mosquitia, visited schools in a variety of countries, and — to add balance to our life — stayed at some of the most luxurious hotels in the world. Let the fun continue!

