Sandra Scott Travels: NYS All-Inclusive Resorts

Last week I asked: Are there all-inclusive resorts in NYS? Yes, several.

When people think of all-inclusive vacations they often think of those in the Caribbean or other foreign destinations but there are several here in New York State that make excellent getaways especially in the summer. Since no airfare is involved they are more reasonable than some of the ones in the Caribbean. Also, they are a better value if people are looking for something for only a couple of days. Think of the following for a family getaway, a family reunion, a gal/guy bonding vacation.

Rocking Horse Ranch Resort in Highland, New York is open year-round. Rocking Horse gets high ratings on Trip Advisor and other sites. Perfect for anyone with a love of horses. The horse trails are open year round and geared for everyone from first time horse riders to Junior Wrangler for the younger set to those who are “horse whisperers.” The family-owned resort also offers all sorts of water fun including an indoor waterpark; and, during the winter snow tubing, learn-to-ski programs plus during the summer there is mountain tubing, banana boat rides, and more water fun on their private lake. There is plenty of live entertainment including jugglers, animal shows, magicians; and, in the evening, live music with dancing or relax around the campfire and sing along. Something for everyone.

Sunny Hill Resort and Golf Course is another award-winning resort. The family-owned, all-inclusive has been welcoming families for 100 years. For golfers there are two courses with a total of 36 holes; accommodations are adjacent to the courses. They offer special golf packages. But there is also a lake for fishing and boating plus a pool and playgrounds with bocce ball and shuffleboard nearby. There is no end to the activities designed for all age levels and interest. All you can eat meals are served family style. There are family movies under the stars, train rides, merry-go-round, concerts on the lawn, fishing tournaments, wine & cheese mixers, Zumba, yoga, fencing, and Friday night lake parties with fireworks. A unique feature is their Monday night rides in their one of the various military vehicles that includes a real tank.

Looking for something more sublime? Check out the Mohonk Mountain House high on the hills overlooking the Hudson. The Victorian castle resort is a National Historic Landmark surrounded by 40,000 acres of pristine forests. They offer farm-to-table cuisine and an award-wining spa. All meals are included plus afternoon tea. There is an indoor pool and year-round activities including hiking and kayaking. The Mohonk is designed to provide renewal of the mind, body, and spirit and has for more than 150 years. The award-winning spa offers more than 80 treatments along with tai chi, yoga, and other rejuvenating programs including hiking along the 85 miles of trails. There are workshops, classes, and even a Kids Club. A peaceful respite for the entire family.

Want to vacation like the Rockefellers and experience the life style of the Robber Barons, then check out The Point near Saranac Lake. The wealthy “roughed it” in what is referred today as the Great Camps. This is the only Forbes Five-star hotel in Upstate New York. You don’t have to bring your own servants and staff as guests used to because The Point’s staff is ready to personalize everyone’s stay. There are gourmet meals, campfires on the edge of the lake, picnic excursion of the like most only see in movies, rides in their traditional mahogany boats, and a staff that organized each day to meet the desires of their guests.

