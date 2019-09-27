Sandra Scott Travels: One World Trade Center

Last week I asked: Where is the best view of New York City?

One World Trade Center

I encourage people to belong to every possible customer loyalty program and to make sure their credit cards are working for them.

My Master Card is with InterContinental Hotels (think Holiday Inn properties).

I get one free night a year so I used it at the 5-star InterContinental on 44th Street in NYC and my Master Card gave me a VIP pass to One World Trade Center Tower (aka Freedom Tower).

From the InterContinental I took Uber to One World trade Center.

Luckily I got there before 9, so there was no line.

By 10 the lines were long and they only let in so many at a time.

One of the ticket plans allows for skipping the lines.

Mine did and also included a tablet that explained what I was looking along with some information.

The fast elevator whisked me to the 102nd floor of the One World Trade Center at 23 miles per hour so it only took 47 seconds.

The tower’s observation deck was specifically constructed with the memory of the Twin Towers in mind.

The deck itself begins at 1,362 feet, and a glass parapet extends to 1,368 feet, the exact height of the South and North Towers.

With the spire it stands at 1,776 feet, a direct reference to the year the Declaration of Independence was signed.

There are many green features included in the construction of the One World Trade Center tower.

It was built from recycled construction debris and materials, and generates power internally; the entire site was specially constructed to collect rainwater to help care for the plaza’s greenery, cool the building, and replenish the memorial fountain.

One of the trees that was planted around the memorial actually lived through the attack on 9/11.

It is known as the “Survivor Tree,” which stands as a symbol of rebirth and survival.

The Global Welcome Center has a world map that highlights the hometowns of incoming visitors using geo-positional data relayed in real time from ticket scans.

There are personal stories of the men and women who built One World Trade Center.

On the observation deck there is a two-minute video presentation that combines bird’s eye imagery, time-lapse shots with abstract textures and patterns bring the unique rhythm and pulse of New York City to dramatic life in three dimension.

Screen rises at end to reveal the view of the city.

An interactive skyline “concierge” allows visitors to connect with the landmarks and neighborhoods they observe from above.

From the World Trade Center I walked to St. St. Paul’s Chapel, nicknamed “The Little Chapel That Stood” past the two fountains that are on the footprint of the twin towers.

The names of the deceased are on the black granite around the fountains.

The water cascades down the walls into a hole 30 feet deep.

The chapel is a quiet place to reflect.

I was at the Ground Zero a week after 9/11 because John and I had tickets for “Lion King” and Mayor Giuliani was telling people to come to NYC to support the theater – so we did.

The streets around the site were filled with generator trucks and hoses.

I remember the church because the wrought iron fence was covered with pictures of the missing people.

On the way back to catch the Downtown Connection bus I walked through the World Trade Center Transportation Hub.

That architecture is unique with a subway station and a plethora of high-end retail stores.

Travel Trivia Tease™: Where can people take a fun fall foliage trip?

Look for the answer next week.

Sandra and her husband, John, have been exploring the world for decades, always on the lookout for something new and unique to experience. We have sailed down the Nile for a week on a felucca, stayed with the Pesch Indians in La Mosquitia, visited schools in a variety of countries, and — to add balance to our life — stayed at some of the most luxurious hotels in the world. Let the fun continue!

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...