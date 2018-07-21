Sandra Scott Travels: Visiting New York’s Beautiful Waterfalls

Last week I asked: Where are some great summer trips to local NYS’s waterfalls?

Start in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Falls is one of the world’s most visited falls along with Iguacu Falls in South America and Victoria Falls in Africa.

I am sure most New Yorkers have visited the falls at least once.

When I was in college in Buffalo, it was a popular ‘first date’ destination.

No matter how many times I visit, the falls are always impressive.

In 1969 were visited when the American falls were “turned off” by the Army Corp of Engineers to check on the stability of the falls because a huge chunk of rock had fallen off.

There were pieces of rock at the bottom of the falls the size of houses and it was easy to see how in hundreds of years the America side will, most likely, be rapids.

Niagara Falls is different with each season and especially beautiful in the winter.

There are several things to do in Niagara Falls State Park, and chat with the other visitors – they come from all over the world to see the falls so there are interesting conversations to be had while being a good ambassador for our country.

While there you can try your luck at a Seneca Casino and/or visit the Robert Moses Niagara Power Project to see what all that water power can do.

Needless to say, the best time to see waterfalls is when there is a lot of water going over it.

Niagara is never dry.

When we were at Yosemite it was dry!

I had the same problem at Taughannock Falls in the Finger Lakes near Ithaca.

At 215 feet it is one of highest east of the Rocky Mountains.

It is on my list to do again.

Another one I need to revisit is Montour Falls because there was almost no water going over it when we were there.

I tried to imagine what it must be like to have a waterfalls in my backyard.

The 165-foot falls located in the village of the same name (stop by the Brick Tavern Museum) and is literally in back of several houses.

My favorite local waterfalls is the 110-foot Salmon River Falls near Orwell with wheelchair accessibility.

I like looking for the names and dates of the people who carved their name in the flat portion of the area above the falls.

I love all the falls at Watkins Glen.

Between the trails and several cascades there is a photo op every few feet.

There are 19 falls with the favorite being Rainbow Falls that we were able to walk behind.

It is part of Watkins Glen State Park which has been named one of the three top state parks in the United States.

Letchworth State Park was voted the “Best Attraction in New York State for 2017.”

Hum … it is a wonderful place with several waterfalls but I find it hard to believe that it beat out Niagara Falls, the Thousand Islands, or New York City.

Regardless it is a great place to visit.

An absolute must the next time I am in the Buffalo area or on the way to my daughter’s in Ohio is the Eternal Flame Falls south of Chestnut Ridge Park where the methane gas escaping cracks in a grotto behind the falls prove that fire and water do mix.

It is not always eternal.

I have several other ones on my list.

So much to do so little time.

Travel Trivia Tease™: Where can you find two Sphinxes in Oswego?

Look for the answer next week.

Sandra and her husband, John, have been exploring the world for decades, always on the lookout for something new and unique to experience. We have sailed down the Nile for a week on a felucca, stayed with the Pesch Indians in La Mosquitia, visited schools in a variety of countries, and — to add balance to our life — stayed at some of the most luxurious hotels in the world. Let the fun continue!

