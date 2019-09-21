Sandy Creek Central School’s Pre-K Orientation Eases Transition For First Day

SANDY CREEK – In preparation for the first day of pre-K, Sandy Creek Central School District held an orientation week for students and parents.

During the first week of school for kindergarten through 12th grade, incoming pre-K students and their parents could sign up for a time slot to meet their teacher and visit the classroom.

Incoming pre-K students enjoyed finding their personal cubbies, getting measured and playing with educational toys.

After parents completed paperwork, students went outside to meet their bus driver and find their seat on the bus.

There were name tags on the ceiling to help each child find their seat.

The event helped to transition students into the routine of their first day of school.

