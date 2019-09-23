Sandy Creek Cheerleaders Participate in Suicide Prevention Awareness Night

SANDY CREEK – To recognize September as Suicide Prevention Awareness month, the Sandy Creek High School varsity competitive cheer team recently helped shed light on the issue.

As spectators arrived at the varsity football game versus Dolgeville, they were given handmade purple and teal ribbons they could wear to show support of Suicide Prevention Awareness week. During the game, competitive cheer members distributed handouts and other awareness items.

To show their support of the event, the competitive cheer team wore black, teal and purple shirts with teal bows in their hair as their uniform for the night. The football team supported the event by wearing teal stickers on their helmets.

At the end of the game, the varsity cheer team raised $100 to donate to Suicide Awareness Voices of Education. The team walked in the SUNY Oswego SAVE 5K on Sept. 21 with other athletes and members of the National Honor Society.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...