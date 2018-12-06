Sandy Creek Elementary Pre-K Registration Set

SANDY CREEK – Sandy Creek Elementary will be conducting walk-in registration for the Pre-K class of 2019-20 on February 6 and 7 from 1 – 6 p.m. on each of these days in the elementary office area.

This registration is for:

• Incoming Pre-K students, who must be 4 years old on, or before, December 1, 2019.

Parents/guardians must provide proof of birth and a shot record for their child.

Proof of residency or custody may be necessary if there is a question.

Students and parents/guardians must be residents of the district.

Please review the “Guide to the New Rules for School Registration” found on www.sandycreekcsd.org to better understand these requirements.

Your child will not be officially registered and will be unable to attend without proof of birth and immunization records.

Your child does not need to be present with you for registration.

Pre-K registration documents will be available on the school district website on December 10.

You may find the Pre-K registration documents under the “PARENT” link or the “SCHOOLS” link on the District homepage.

Registration documents may also be picked up at the Sandy Creek Elementary School main office any time starting on December 10, during regular business hours (8 a.m. – 3 p.m.).

Registration packets can also be completed at school during the walk-in registration sessions.

Parents may register their Pre-K child(ren) by:

1. Mail in registration

Complete all registration forms and provide all required documentation. Mail all registration documents to:

• Sandy Creek Elementary School

c/o Elizabeth McKenzie

PO Box 248

Sandy Creek, NY 13145

All forms must be postmarked by January 18, 2019.

Any forms postmarked after that date will not be accepted and students will be required to attend the walk-in registration.

2. Drop off all completed documents for review to the Sandy Creek Elementary main office from December 10 – January 18, 2019 during regular business hours.

Any forms dropped off after that date will not be accepted and the parent/guardian will be required to attend the walk-in registration.

3. Walk-in registration

Walk-in registration for Pre-k will be held on February 6 and 7 from 1 – 6 p.m. each day in the elementary lobby. Parents should bring all completed registration forms and required documents.

If more than 40 students are officially registered at the end of the day on February 7, all candidates will enter a lottery and the first 40 drawn are those chosen to participate. If 40 or less register, all candidates can participate from the start.

A waiting list is established if we exceed the maximum of 40 students after the registration date.

Mandatory Pre-K screening will be held in June 2019 and your child must attend to hold his/her slot.

Your child will participate in hearing and vision screening and speech/language screening.

A letter will be sent home to you in April with dates and times for screening.

Attendance at screening is mandatory to maintain your child’s Pre-K slot.

The staff at Sandy Creek Central School looks forward to working with you for the well-being of your child. Your help in alerting other families to Pre-K registration information is appreciated.

Please contact the Sandy Creek Elementary office at 315-387-3445 extension 1110 if you have questions.

