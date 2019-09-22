Sandy Creek Elementary School Hosts Sundaes and Smiles Event for Kindergartners

SANDY CREEK – To prepare for the start of school, Sandy Creek elementary teachers hosted a sundaes and smiles event for incoming kindergartners and their parents/guardians.

Students and their families visited classrooms, met teachers and made new friends.

Once they were done visiting inside, students headed to the playground while teachers set up the ice cream buffet.

The event helped students familiarize themselves with their classrooms and ease the transition into the full-day kindergarten program.

