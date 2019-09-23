Sandy Creek Middle School Continues Collaboration With Farnham Family Services

SANDY CREEK – With a focus on overall health, the Sandy Creek Middle School will continue to offer prevention services to its students this year.

Student assistance counselor Abigail Kastick, through Farnham Family Services, will be in the building from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

She said that she will employ an evidence-based curriculum to help students address a variety of topics and risk factors.

“Prevention services include individual counseling, group counseling, classroom group education, presentations and more,” Kastick said.

Kastick said that students can be referred to prevention services by a staff member or as a self-referral seeking support.

“Prevention services are here as an additional factor of support and guidance for students,” she said. “This helps them learn ways to build positive social skills, gain confidence in their ability to interact with others and learn ways to deal with problems and conflicts constructively.”

For more information, email Kastick at [email protected], or call middle school principal Amy Molloy at 315-387-3445.

