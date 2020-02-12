Sandy Creek NJHS Holds Donation Drive for Animals in Need

SANDY CREEK — The National Junior Honor Society chapter from Sandy Creek recently ran a four-week donation drive to help animals in Oswego County.

The Sandy Creek NJHS chapter collected donations such as pet food, litter, toys and beds that were donated to Paws Across Oswego County where it will go to animals in need.

“They came up with a cause that was important to them and I’m really proud of how hard they worked to achieve their goal,” said NJHS Advisor Susan Gafner.

During a group meeting discussing the results, members noted the project highlighted a number of the pillars of NJHS: service, leadership, citizenship and character.

“There are pets all around the county who are in need,” said seventh-grade member Abagail Balcom. “We wanted to make sure they don’t go without in the winter months.”

Three other members – Scout Preston, Hannah White and Maddie Darling – will be continuing the effort as they build toys and other needed materials themselves out of donated fleece.

The trio are working on the toys as their project for the upcoming Inspiration Night at the middle school.

