Sandy Creek School District’s New Cook Manager Brings Choice to Lunchroom

SANDY CREEK – After serving the Sandy Creek Central School District in a variety of roles, longtime employee Tracy Sullivan is now serving up meals as the new cook manager.

Sullivan, who has worked for the district for 16 years, started as a bus driver and eventually got into the food service department.

She noted she has observed many culinary trends come and go during that time, with the latest being a self-serve model.

By enabling students to choose what they put on their plates, it reduces waste and empowers them to make healthy decisions, she said.

“It’s their excitement I enjoy the most, knowing I am getting them more involved with their nutrition,” Sullivan said.

This year, Sullivan has implemented the self-serve model by providing new menu options, which include a taco salad that allows students to choose which fixings they would like to add.

Other changes include new gluten-free menu items for students with Celiac disease, including personal cheese pizzas on Fridays, and a gluten-free bread line.

Middle and high school students will now have fruit parfaits, and elementary students have a salad option.

Another new initiative for the year is the after-school snack program, which allows any student involved in a club, sports team or study group to grab a free snack before they start their afternoon activities.

For more information about the SCCSD Food Service Department or to check out the menu items, visit www.sandycreekcsd.org/department/foodservice.

