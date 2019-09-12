Sandy Creek School District’s New Cook Manager Brings Choice to Lunchroom

September 12, 2019 Contributor

SANDY CREEK – After serving the Sandy Creek Central School District in a variety of roles, longtime employee Tracy Sullivan is now serving up meals as the new cook manager.

Tracy Sullivan is looking forward to providing students with more customized meal choices as the district’s new cook manager.

Sullivan, who has worked for the district for 16 years, started as a bus driver and eventually got into the food service department.

She noted she has observed many culinary trends come and go during that time, with the latest being a self-serve model.

By enabling students to choose what they put on their plates, it reduces waste and empowers them to make healthy decisions, she said.

“It’s their excitement I enjoy the most, knowing I am getting them more involved with their nutrition,” Sullivan said.

This year, Sullivan has implemented the self-serve model by providing new menu options, which include a taco salad that allows students to choose which fixings they would like to add.

Other changes include new gluten-free menu items for students with Celiac disease, including personal cheese pizzas on Fridays, and a gluten-free bread line.

Middle and high school students will now have fruit parfaits, and elementary students have a salad option.

Another new initiative for the year is the after-school snack program, which allows any student involved in a club, sports team or study group to grab a free snack before they start their afternoon activities.

For more information about the SCCSD Food Service Department or to check out the menu items, visit www.sandycreekcsd.org/department/foodservice.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*