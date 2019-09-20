Sandy Creek Varsity Softball Teams to be Inducted into North Country Sports Hall of Fame

SANDY CREEK – Two legendary Sandy Creek Central School District softball teams will be honored for their accomplishments during the North Country Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony in October.

Players and coaches representing the Comets’ Class C Championship varsity softball teams from 1997 and 2004 will join an elite class of inductees Oct. 12 at the Italian American Civic Center in Watertown.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner and presentations set for 6:30 p.m.

Admission is $40 per person in advance or $50 at the door.

Players representing the 1997 team, which also claimed a state title, include Meridee Spano, Michelle MacDuffie, Jessica Soule, Lindsey Braunitzer, Crystal Reid, Michele Begalonis, Kim Hilton, Mary Beth Yerdon, Katie Hovey and Karen Prievo.

From the 2004 team, inductees include players Megan MacVean, Katie Ouderkirk, Bethany Stockholm, Jenna Bulluck, Erin Clark, Kelcie Cashel, Samantha McKenzie, Courtney Blodgett, Lauren Clark, Jen Moody, Amanda Vandermark, Jen Crast and Kate Fowler.

To make a reservation, please return the form on the North Country Sports Hall of Fame website at http://www.northcountrysportshalloffame.com and make checks payable to North Country Sports Hall of Fame, 5510 Jackson St. Lowville, NY 13367.

