Sandy Creek walk-in pre-K, kindergarten registration next week

SANDY CREEK — Walk-in Pre-K and kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 year at Sandy Creek Central School District is upcoming on Feb. 5-6.

Parents or guardians looking to register their child for classes beginning in September 2020 may do so in the elementary school lobby from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 and Thursday, Feb. 6.

Registration packets and additional information can be found electronically on the district website, www.sandycreekcsd.org.

Those with further questions should contact the Sandy Creek Elementary office at 315-387-3445 ext. 1110.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...