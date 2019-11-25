Santa Claus Is Coming To Oswego Public Library

OSWEGO – On Saturday December 7, Santa will be coming to the Oswego Public Library.

This is an opportunity to have your children visit with Santa and for you to take a photograph of them with Santa.

Holiday snacks and crafts to make will be available during Santa’s visit.

This event will take place in the Children’s Room at the Oswego Public Library 120 E. Second St., at 1:30 p.m.

All are welcome.

All Children’s Room Programs at the Oswego Public Library are free and open to the public.

Please call Karen at 315-341-5867 if you have further questions.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...