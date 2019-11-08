Santa M. Mille

OSWEGO, NY – Santa M. Miller, 83, of Oswego, died Monday November 4, 2019, in Morningstar Care Center, Oswego.

She was born in Oswego the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (Rizzio) LoSurdo.

Mrs. Miller was a bank teller for Marine Midland Bank, Oswego, for more than 20 years.

Mrs. Miller was predeceased by her husband, Charles Miller, March 11, 2019.

She was a communicant of St. Joseph Church.

Mrs. Miller is survived by her children, Charles (Cindy) Miller Jr. of Oswego, Debora (Kevin) Lyons of Colorado Springs, Carol (Mike) Shannon of Oswego, Donna (Alfred) Archer of Oswego and Joseph (Lisa) Miller of Kentucky.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Shelby Lyons, Chad Miller, April Shannon, Dana Tamchyna, Sydney Miller, Alfred Archer, Brandon Archer, Zachary Miller, Matthew Miller; and great-granddaughter, Sylvie Harrison.

Funeral services will be Tuesday 10 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Joseph’s Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.

Burial will be held in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

The calling hours will be Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sugar Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.

