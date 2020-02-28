School Closings 2-28-20
Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Schools
Closed
Central Square Schools
Closed
Pulaski Central
Closed
SUNY Oswego
All Classes Cancelled, inc. Syracuse campus
Sandy Creek Central
Closed
