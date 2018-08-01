School Districts To Distribute School Supplies

FULTON, NY – Oswego County students in need of school supplies will find it easier to get ready for school thanks to the United Way of Greater Oswego County Stuff-A-Bus campaign.

The Stuff-A-Bus campaign, which is currently under way, was initiated to collect school supplies so that children in need throughout Oswego County would have the supplies they need to begin the new school year.

The United Way is soliciting area businesses and individuals and have arranged for eight buses to be located throughout Oswego County where people will be able to donate school supplies.

On August 17, school buses will be located at the following sites from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. to accept donations of school supplies from pens and pencils to notebooks and backpacks:

– Wal-Mart on Route 49 in Central Square

– Wal-Mart on Route 104 in Oswego

– Wal-Mart on Route 3 in Fulton

– Kinney Drugs at 3318 Main St. in Mexico

– Kinney Drugs at 3873 Rome Road in Pulaski

– Kinney Drugs at 17 S. First St. in Fulton

– Tops Friendly Market, Route 3 in Hannibal

– Fulton Savings Bank Plaza, Route 57 in Phoenix

“It’s heartwarming to see the response we receive to our Stuff-A-Bus campaign,” said United Way Executive Director Patrick Dewine. “The generous donations and support we receive from so many caring individuals and local businesses have allowed us to provide hundreds of economically disadvantaged children in Oswego County with the supplies they need to successfully begin the new school year. I am especially grateful to Mayor Barlow, OPD Chief DeCaire and his department and OFD Chief Griffin and the Oswego Firefighters Association for their support of this community initiative. I look forward to this year’s campaign and I invite everyone to join as we continue our mission to fill those buses.”

Staff members and volunteers from all Oswego County nine school districts and volunteers from the United Way of Greater Oswego County will sort the collected supplies with a portion going to each of the school districts in Oswego County.

Volunteers will then be distributing the school supplies throughout Oswego County as follows:

– Central Square – August 21 from 9 a.m. – noon at the Paul V. Moore High School cafeteria

– APW – August 21 from 9 – 11 a.m. at the APW Bus Garage

– Fulton – August 20 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Fairgrieve Elementary School.

– Hannibal – August 21 from 1– 3 p.m. at Kenny Elementary School.

– Oswego – August 21 from 9 a.m. – noon (or until supplies run out) at Fitzhugh Park School

– Pulaski – August 21 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. at the Middle School gym

– Sandy Creek – August 20 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the Sandy Creek Elementary School cafeteria.

– Phoenix – August 28 from 5 – 7:30 p.m. at Maroun Elementary School.

– Mexico – August 21 from 8 a.m. – noon in the Mexico Middle School gym.

Families are urged to attend the distribution in their school district only.

A copy of the students 2017-18 report card is required to participate.

If entering a district for the first time, or transferred in to a new district, an enrollment letter from that district is required.

School supplies will be available for those who would find it challenging to purchase the supplies that their child need for school.

Volunteers will be on hand to assist and guide the children and to make sure that they get the supplies they really need.

For more information on the Stuff-A-Bus campaign contact your United Way office at 315-593-1900 or visit www.oswegounitedway.org.

