School Tax Collection Changes Coming For Oswego

OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District has streamlined its school tax procedures; therefore, Oswego County will no longer be collecting OCSD school taxes.

Taxes will now be collected at the district warehouse, 224 W. Utica St., Oswego, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (the office will be closed daily from 1 to 2 p.m.) Mondays to Fridays.

Payment may also be received via mail to PO Box, 890, Oswego.

Recently announced by the business office, the change also allows the school district to offer additional convenient ways to pay school taxes. New this year, credit card payments will be accepted, as will online payments via the district website, www.oswego.org.

Bills are sent out on Sept. 29, 2018 and payable Oct. 1, 2018, to Feb. 28, 2019.

School tax collector Joyce Galletta said she and district administrative officials want tax payers to be informed of all the recent changes.

She is available to answer any questions via telephone at 315-341-2008.

