Schools Closed Today Due To Weather

Oswego County – Due to hazardous weather conditions, the following schools have been closed or delayed today, Monday, Dec. 2.
Altmar-Williamstown-Parish School District – CLOSED
Cayuga Community College, Auburn Campus – CLOSED
Cayuga Community College, Fulton Campus – CLOSED
Central Square Central Schools – CLOSED, BOE meeting is not cancelled
Fulton City Schools – CLOSED
Hannibal Central Schools – CLOSED
Mexico Central Schools – CLOSED
Oswego City Schools – CLOSED
Oswego Community Christian School – CLOSED
Phoenix Central Schools – CLOSED, project hearing will be at 7 p.m
Pulaski Academy and Central – DELAYED 2 Hours
Pulaski TLC Nursery School – Opening at 10 a.m
SUNY Oswego, main campus and Syracuse campus – CLOSED
Trinity Catholic School, Oswego