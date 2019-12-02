Schools Closed Today Due To Weather

December 2, 2019 Kassadee Paulo

Oswego County – Due to hazardous weather conditions, the following schools have been closed or delayed today, Monday, Dec. 2.

Altmar-Williamstown-Parish School District – CLOSED

Cayuga Community College, Auburn Campus – CLOSED

Cayuga Community College, Fulton Campus – CLOSED

Central Square Central Schools – CLOSED, BOE meeting is not cancelled

Fulton City Schools – CLOSED

Hannibal Central Schools – CLOSED

Mexico Central Schools – CLOSED

Oswego City Schools – CLOSED

Oswego Community Christian School – CLOSED

Phoenix Central Schools – CLOSED, project hearing will be at 7 p.m

Pulaski Academy and Central – DELAYED 2 Hours

Pulaski TLC Nursery School – Opening at 10 a.m

SUNY Oswego, main campus and Syracuse campus – CLOSED

Trinity Catholic School, Oswego